SSE/Npower merger referred for in-depth investigation

The CMA has referred the proposed merger of SSE Retail and Npower for an in-depth investigation after finding competition concerns.

Today’s decision follows the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) initial Phase 1 investigation which found that the deal could reduce competition, potentially leading to higher prices for some billpayers.

SSE and Npower did not offer measures to address the CMA’s concerns, and so it has referred the merger for a more in-depth, ‘Phase 2’ investigation.

A decision on the merger will now be made by a group of independent panel members supported by a case team of CMA staff. The deadline for the final report is 22 October.



Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said:





“Mergers of big players in essential markets such as energy risk-reducing competition and harming consumers.





“As both these big suppliers struggle with providing good customer service, coming in the bottom half of our satisfaction survey, it’s only right that the competition authorities investigate further before allowing any venture to go ahead.