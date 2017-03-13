SSE set to increase electricity prices

Prices are on the rise…

SSE has made the decision to increase its energy prices this year.

The firm is set to increase its prices in electricity by 15 per cent, starting from the 28 April. This move will affect 2.8m customers, its gas prices are to remain the same.

SSE has said this price rise is the first to hit the company for three and a half years.

It blamed government policies and the payment of installing smart meters for the increase in prices.

Other energy firms such as Npower, EDF, Scottish Power and E.On have also increased prices recently.

Will Morris, SSE’s managing director for retail, said: “This is the first increase since 2013 and we’ve worked hard to keep them down for as long as possible by cutting our own costs, putting in place a winter price freeze and holding gas prices, but we have seen significant increases in electricity costs which are outside our control,”

“Without an increase we would have been supplying electricity to domestic customers at a loss.”

