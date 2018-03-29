Spring is in the air: UK consumer confidence rises in March

New figures show

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points in March 2018. All five of the constituent measures recorded higher values.





Joe Staton, Head of Experience Innovation UK at GfK, said: “Despite the Beast from the East leaving the nation shivering under a blanket of snow, stoic UK consumers turned faintly bullish this March with a three-point uptick in the Overall Index Score to -7. Spring is in the air with increases across the board on personal finances, the general economy – over the last year and next year – and on current major purchase intentions.

“The prospect of wage rises finally outstripping declining inflation, high levels of employment with low-level interest rates, and finally some movement on the Brexit front appear to have boosted our spirits. It’s still a little early to be talking about green-shoots, and the core score is of course still negative, but this is definitely a movement in the right direction. Consumers are feeling a tiny spring in their step – let’s see next month if April showers dampen the mood.”