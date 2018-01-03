Spotify hit with $1.6bn copyright infringement lawsuit

Music publisher alleges Spotify used songs without a license

Music-streaming company Spotify has been hit with a lawsuit by Wixen Music Publishing Inc last week for allegedly infringing the rights of songwriters and publishers by using thousands of songs without a license and compensation to the music publisher.

Wixen, an exclusive licensee of songs such as ‘Free Fallin’ by Tom Petty, ‘Light My Fire’ by the Doors, (Girl We Got a) Good Thing by Weezer, is seeking damages worth $1.6bn, along with injunctive relief.

The California company represents artists including Janis Joplin, The Black Keys and Tom Petty.

Spotify failed to get a direct or a compulsory license from Wixen that would allow it to reproduce and distribute the songs, Wixen said in the lawsuit, filed in a California federal court.

It also alleged that Spotify has “knowingly, intentionally, and repeatedly” reproduced those songs over the internet to California residents.

Spotify, which is planning a stock market listing this year, has declined to comment.

