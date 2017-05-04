Sports Direct's only female director resigns

This is what you need to know

Sports Directs only female director, Claire Jenkins has resigned with immediate effect.

It’s understood that Jenkins handed in her notice after she believed that her independent voice was no longer being listened to by the board.

Due to this she believed that her effectiveness in the role was being limited.

Jenkins also sits on the board of Media for Development, she had been a non-executive director at Sports Direct since 2011.

The firms has faced many challenges in recent years,British lawmakers condemned poor working conditions and investors have criticised corporate governance.