Sodastream makes the decision to recall bottles

What was the problem?

Soft drinks company Sodastream has made the decision to recall thousands of bottles amid concerns they could explode when in use.

The company has said it had found a defect in a certain type of bottle which meant if pressurised it could explode.

Around 59,000 bottles sold in the US and Canada were affected.

Sodastream has said it had not received any reports of injury relating to the defect bottles but has asked customers to return the products for a refund.

The firm sells tech that uses pressurised carbon dioxide canisters and reusable plastic bottles to turn water into sparkling water.

The recall affected the blue-tinted bottles which are marked dish washer safe, it has a blue plastic cap and bottom with an expiry date of “04/2020”, each holds one-litre of water.

Sodastream told the BBC that none of these bottles were sold within the UK and that they recalled the bottles voluntarily.

It said: “SodaStream is producing millions of carbonation bottles every year and is committed to providing its consumers all around the world with an outstanding record for safety and quality,”