Soaring profits push global dividends to a first-quarter record

New stats show

Growing corporate profits pushed global dividends 10.2 per cent higher on headline basis to $244.7bn in the first quarter, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. The total was a record for the first quarter. All-time quarterly records were broken in Canada and the US, while first-quarter records were broken in one in four of the countries in the index. Asia Pacific ex Japan was the only region not to see an increase, owing to sharply lower special dividends in Hong Kong, and dividend cuts in Australia. The Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index ended the quarter at a record 174.2, meaning that global payouts last year were almost three-quarters higher than in 2009.

Key highlights