SMMT claims that diesel cars can improve air quality

Car manufacturers have spoken out after recent negative comments regarding diesel cars, they have said the latest models are “the cleanest in history”.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said that diesel cars can help improve air quality in towns and cities.

Last week Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a new charge on diesel cars driving in the capital, these new plans will mean drivers of diesel cars that are more than four years old in 2019 and petrol cars that are more than 13 years old will have to pay £12.50 a day, this will be on top of the normal congestion charge.

The SMMT said in a list which was entitled “10 facts you need to know about diesel”, that recent reports had failed to differentiate between older cars and new models you can buy today.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said: “Euro 6 diesel cars on sale today are the cleanest in history. Not only have they drastically reduced or banished particulates, sulphur and carbon monoxide but they also emit vastly lower NOx than their older counterparts - a fact recognised by London in their exemption from the Ultra Low Emission Zone that will come into force in 2019.”

He also added: “In addition to their important contribution to improving air quality, diesel cars are also a key part of action to tackle climate change while allowing millions of people, particularly those who regularly travel long distances, to do so as affordably as possible.”