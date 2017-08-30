Sky stops broadcasting Fox News in UK

Find out why…

Sky will no longer broadcast Fox News in the UK after low audience figures, the company said yesterday.

US Media group 21st Century Fox, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, said the Fox News channel was being withdrawn from Sky in the UK as the service was no longer commercially viable.

Fox News went off air at 4pm yesterday and sources said the decision to stop broadcasting the channel was not connected to Fox’s takeover bid for Sky.

A company spokeswoman said: “Fox has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the UK.

“Fox News is focused on the US market and designed for a US audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the UK.

We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the UK.”

In December 2016 Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox offered a £11.7bn takeover bid for a 61 per cent stake in Sky it doesn’t already own.

Many have criticized the merger saying it would give Murdoch too much control of the UK media.