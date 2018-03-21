Shocking: Over 6,000 UK firms yet to publish gender pay gap data

Only 2,743 firms have published the data so far

So far only a third of UK companies have reported their gender pay gap.

While the 4 April deadline looms for all UK companies employing at least 250 people to publish their gender pay gap data, Government Equalities Office has reported that only 2,743 firms have published the data so far.

Of them, 77 per cent have a median gender pay gap in favour of men and 14.3 per cent have a gap in favour of women. The remainder claim to have no median gender pay gap at all.

More than 6,000 companies are yet to disclose their data, according to the BBC.

Noncompliant companies can face legal action, the government has warned.