Secret Escapes acquires Slevomat Group to become biggest travel player in Central and Eastern Europe

Secret Escapes, the members-only flash-sale site which inspires the world to escape by offering members exclusive deals on hand-picked luxury travel, has announced its acquisition of 100 per cent of Slevomat Group (Slevomat.cz, Zlavomat.sk and Skrz.cz), Central and Eastern Europe’s leading travel deals and experiences company.

In addition to Secret Escapes’ market-leading Travelist business in Poland and their young and fast-growing Travelist sites in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, this acquisition will make the brand the stand-out leader and the dominant force in travel deals in Central and Eastern Europe. With Slevomat Group’s substantial audience, extensive domestic roster of hotels and impressive performance, this acquisition will make the region Secret Escapes’ third largest business, behind Germany and the UK.

Founded in 2010 by Tomáš Čupr, Slevomat.cz has since become one of the best-known ecommerce brands in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, selling travel and lifestyle experiences to over 1.3 million customers and producing a turnover close to €100m this year.