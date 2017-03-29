Samsung set to release new phone

Are you a fan of Samsung?

Samsung is expected to unveil its latest smartphone today.

According to reports, the firm is set to launch the Galaxy S8 at events in New York and London.

Industry insiders have said the new phone will come in two different sizes and will have a larger screen.

Samsung will be looking to make sure this phone does well after the Note 7 failure, the firm had to withdraw production of the phone due to technical faults with the battery which led to some catching fire.

The issues that surrounded the Note 7 are said to have cost Samsung huge amounts of money, more than £3bn.

The firm is set to sell refurbished versions of the Note 7 with a new battery in South Korea, this was reported by the country’s Electronic Times on Tuesday.

