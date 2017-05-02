Samsung crane collapse kills six and injures more than 20

This is what happened

A crane collapsed at a South Korean shipyard which is run by Samsung, it has killed six workers and more than 20 others have been injured. This is according to Yonhap news agency.

The incident occurred on Monday and rescuers have been searching for any individuals who could be trapped.

The victims involved are believed to be subcontractors working for ship builder Samsung Heavy Industries.

The oil platform was under construction for a French firm which is known as Total, it was being built to be used in its Martin Linge oil field in the North Sea which is located off Norway.

Total spokesman Leif Harald Halvorsen told Yonhap: “The crane fell onto the platform’s well bay module, where the people were working,”

“For the time being, all work at the yard has been stopped and the investigation is ongoing.”

He also added that no Total employees were hurt in the incident.