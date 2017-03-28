Samsung consider relaunching refurbished Note 7 devices

What will the firm do next?

Samsung is hoping to refurbish its 2.5m Galaxy Note 7 devices it recalled due to a fault in the battery which led to some catching fire.

The firm has said if local authorities and carriers agreed and if there was higher enough demand, it would consider reselling the phones.

Samsung also spoke of other proposals for recycling the phones, one of these included retrieving the hardware’s precious metals by detaching the device.

It had faced pressure from environmental campaigner Greenpeace.

Greenpeace East Asia campaigner Jude Lee, said: “While we welcome this news, Samsung must share as soon as possible more detailed timelines on when it will implement its promises, as well as how it intends to change its production system to make sure this never happens again,”

The company will be launching a new device on Wednesday 29 March.