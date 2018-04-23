Sage appoints Peter Jones as Ambition Ambassador

Find out more

Sage has appointed Peter Jones, Dragon’s Den star and one of the UK’s most recognisable entrepreneurs, as its new Ambition Ambassador.

The appointment reflects the commitment of both parties to help new and existing businesses of all sizes to succeed and grow in the UK and internationally as captured in Sage’s new campaign to recognise and support UK Ambition.

Stephen Kelly, CEO, Sage, says that Peter Jones is living proof that no matter what size of business you run, or how well established, Sage is with you every step of the way: “Together Peter Jones and Sage have a shared opportunity to champion the cause of the UK’s businesses,” he explains.

“These businesses create two thirds of all new jobs, and drive prosperity, but they can be held back by bureaucracy and endless admin. We want to unlock their potential; with great technology, by minimising the admin burden and by keeping the UK’s legislative environment business-friendly. As a nation we can move faster, reach higher and go further.”

Peter Jones will be appearing in Sage promotional material from May, including TV adverts and across social media. The campaign will highlight the success stories of other Sage customers including luxury watch brand Bremont, Jaguar Land Rover and Soapsmith.

The promotional campaign coincides with an online competition to find the UK’s most ambitious business. The winner will benefit from a one-to-one with Peter where he will provide counsel and guidance on how they can realise the next stage of their ambition.

“I started my first business at 16 and have been using Sage since the early days of my business journey,” said Peter Jones. “Their applications have grown with me and I still rely on Sage Business Cloud to reduce the administrative burden across my own organisation. I know the value that Sage technology brings to businesses of any size.

“Joining Sage was an easy decision. I know we are a nation of business builders who fuel the UK’s economy. The UK is at a crossroads as we embrace a post-Brexit reality and the winners will be those businesses that embrace change and nurture home grown talent. We all have a responsibility to give those with ambition the best technology, advice and legislative framework to reach their potential.”

Sage started its own entrepreneurial journey as an idea in a Newcastle pub 30 years ago. Today, it is a FTSE 100 technology company and grown to become one of the world’s largest cloud computing companies. More than half of the UK’s working population is paid using Sage technology and 3 million businesses in the UK rely on Sage to manage and optimise their businesses.