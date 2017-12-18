Ryanair pilots suspend pre-Christmas strike

Pending outcome of talks scheduled for Tuesday

Following Friday’s announcement from Ryanair that it would recognise pilot unions for the first time in it’s historic 32-year history, this week’s strike planned 20th December has been suspended.

Read: Ryanair to recognise unions to stop Christmas week strike

The Impact union, which represents 110 Irish-based pilots, has agreed to suspend strike action pending the outcome of talks with management scheduled for Tuesday.

Unions in other countries had already halted action, but Impact said Irish pilots wanted more clarification.

In a statement on Sunday, the union said: “Impact has this evening suspended a planned one-day strike of Ryanair pilots next Wednesday after company management agreed to recognise the union as the representative of Irish-based pilots.

“The union has agreed to meet management on Tuesday evening, but says it is available to meet sooner”.

Impact added that “it hoped the suspension of industrial action would remove any uncertainty for passengers intending to travel on Wednesday”

The airline has offered to recognise trade unions for the first time after pilots in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal threatened walkouts during the Christmas period.

The airline’s chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, confirmed the planned meetings in a social media post on Saturday, saying “let’s keep talking”.