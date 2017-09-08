Royal Mail to buy 100 electric Peugeot vans

Take a look

Royal Mail has signed an agreement with Peugeot today (July 27) to purchase 100 zero-emission Partner L2 Electric vans, to be used by postmen and women on their delivery rounds. The vans will go into service from December 2017 at delivery offices around the UK, supported by a comprehensive rollout of charging infrastructure.



“With electric vehicles firmly on the agenda this week, there couldn’t be a better time to announce this landmark deal with the Royal Mail”, says PSA Group Fleet Director Martin Gurney, “The order was won after Royal Mail carried out trials with the Partner Electric. It’s a tribute to their performance in the trials that Peugeot Electric vans will soon be helping Royal Mail to significantly reduce the environmental impact of its delivery fleet.”



Paul Gatti, Royal Mail Fleet Director, said: “Our research has shown that electric vans are a good operational fit with our business and we are delighted to be ordering such a large volume to use in our daily operations. This is good news for our customers and the towns and cities which we serve. It also means we are on the front foot for future changes in emissions legislation.



“Emissions are an important issue for us at Royal Mail and we are continuously looking at new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint and our impact on air quality. Improving the efficiency of our fleet by introducing electric vans is just one example of this.”



The Partner L2 Electric was launched in February and this is the first major fleet order for the van.



Its Lithium-ion battery pack is fitted under the load floor, ensuring there is no loss of load space compared with petrol and diesel-powered Partner L2 models. The Partner L2 Electric will carry a gross payload of 552kg.



Power comes from a compact and highly efficient permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 49kW (67hp) at 4,000rpm and maximum torque of 200Nm. The front wheels are driven through a speed reducer and single ratio gearbox.