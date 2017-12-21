Royal Mail issues warning over Christmas deliveries

Take a look

Royal Mail is urging customers to get their Christmas mail in the post before this week’s last posting dates, to ensure that parcels, letters and cards arrive with loved ones in time for Christmas.

For all 2nd Class mail, yesterday was the latest recommended posting date.

For all 1st Class mail, the latest recommended posting date is today, Thursday 21 December.

Any customers who miss these dates can use our Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed service up until Friday 22 December.

Royal Mail have been encouraging customers to try and post early this December, a campaign that they have run since the 1800s to encourage people to beat the Christmas rush and make sure their letters and parcels arrive on time.

To ensure that your mail arrives safely, there are a few key things to remember. Make sure the full address is written clearly on the item of mail, and always include the full postcode.

Customers should also ensure that the correct amount of postage has been applied to avoid any delays or extra charges for the recipient. Full information on pricing is available on the Royal Mail website, and at local Post Office branches.