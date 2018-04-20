Royal Mail boss set to step dpwn later this year

Here’s who’s replacing her

The Board of Royal Mail and Moya Greene have agreed that she will retire in September 2018, after more than eight years as Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’).

Rico Back will assume the role of Group CEO of the Company and join the Board on 1 June 2018, following the announcement of the 2017-18 Results. His appointment follows a search led by Peter Long in his role as Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Rico has been a senior Royal Mail Group executive and CEO of our major European subsidiary, General Logistics Systems (GLS), for 18 years. He was a founding member of German Parcel in 1989, which Royal Mail acquired in 1999. This business was subsequently rebranded as GLS and under Rico’s leadership, it is now the leading ground-based deferred parcel company in continental Europe. Rico has nearly 30 years’ experience as a senior executive in the international parcels industry.

Sue Whalley was appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2014 and, subsequently, Managing Director of Royal Mail Letters and Network. She will become Chief Executive Officer of Post and Parcels, Royal Mail UK, which consists of all the revenue and operations in the UK, other than Parcelforce Worldwide and Royal Mail International. Sue will join the Board on 1 June 2018 and will play a key role in representing the Company in the UK. She is a highly experienced executive, and is leading the transformation of Royal Mail’s UK operation. She is a former partner at McKinsey & Company, where she advised blue chip companies on strategy, business transformation and stakeholder management.

Moya Greene will step down from the Board on 19 July 2018, the date of the Company’s AGM. She will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. She will remain at the Company until 14 September 2018 in order to provide advice and counsel, working closely with Rico to ensure an orderly handover. Following her departure, Moya will pursue a range of other interests, including developing her portfolio career. She is a non-executive at Easyjet plc. and a Trustee of Tate. Moya will, as previously announced, become a non-executive director of Rio Tinto in the second half of2018.

Moya Greene, CEO, said: “It has been my pleasure and a great privilege to serve as CEO of this cherished UK institution. I am proud of what we have achieved over the last eight years. It is very pleasing to note that around 20 per cent of this Company is owned by our employees and retail shareholders. Most of all, I am honoured to have worked alongside Royal Mail’s people and the union leadership. It is their hard work and dedication that connects households, communities and companies across the UK every day. I would like to warmly congratulate Rico and Sue, two colleagues with whom I have had the privilege of working closely with for manyyears.”