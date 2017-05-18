Roger Ailes, founder of Fox News dies at 77

This is what was said in his wife’s statement

The ex-chairman and founder of Fox News Roger Ailes has died at the age of 77.

A statement from his wife Elizabeth said she was “profoundly sad and heartbroken”.

Ailes ran Fox News for two decades. He’s also credited with transforming it into arguably the most powerful voice in conservative media.

A number of female employees accused him of sexual harassment, this is when he stepped down from his role last year.

At the time, he said he was resigning because he had become a “distraction”.

Mrs Ailes’ statement said: “During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.

“And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”