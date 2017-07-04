Robert Childs appointed Deputy Chairman of Lloyd’s

Here’s what you need to know about him

Lloyd’s has announced that Robert Childs, Non-Executive Chairman of Hiscox, has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Lloyd’s. He takes up the position immediately.

Robert Childs takes over from Paul Jardine, who retired from the role earlier this year after nine years on Council. Mr Childs will be one of three Deputy Chairmen of Lloyd’s, the body that is responsible for the management and supervision of the Lloyd’s market.

Welcoming Robert Childs appointment, Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said: “This is an excellent appointment both for the Council and the market. Rob brings with him vast experience of the sector in London, the United States and Bermuda which means he has a keen understanding of the challenges the market faces, but also of its strengths and what Lloyd’s can do to help it thrive and be successful. I look forward to working with him closely over the coming years.”

Robert Childs said: “I’m delighted with this appointment. I look forward to working with Bruce, and welcome the opportunity to bring my 44 years of industry experience to the Council of Lloyd’s.”

Robert Childs joined Hiscox in 1986 where he was the Active Underwriter of their Lloyd’s Syndicate 33 between 1993 and 2005. He also founded their reinsurance company in Bermuda and was Chairman of Hiscox USA. Mr Childs was elected to the Council of Lloyd’s as the nominated representative of an external member in 2012.