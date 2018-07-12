Rio Tinto unveils its largest Vivid Pink diamond

Here’s what you need to know

Rio Tinto has unveiled the largest Vivid Pink diamond in the history of its Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, during a world exclusive preview in Sydney.

The 3.14 carat polished emerald cut diamond, known as The Argyle Alpha™, is part of the dazzling line-up of 63 rare pink, red and violet diamonds in the 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender. Following viewings in Sydney the collection will be showcased in Sydney, Hong Kong and New York with bids closing on 10 October 2018.

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said “I am delighted to unveil this stunning Argyle Alpha™ diamond, the largest Vivid Pink diamond presented since the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender began in 1984.”

“Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine is the world’s only source of these highly coveted pink, red and violet diamonds and we expect considerable interest in this year’s collection. The combination of strong demand and extremely limited world supply continues to support significant value appreciation for Argyle pink diamonds.”

The 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is named ‘Magnificent Argyle’ in honour of Argyle’s role in charting the history of the world’s most coveted diamonds. The 63 diamonds in the Tender weigh a total of 51.48 carats – including five Fancy Red diamonds, two Purplish Red diamonds and three Violet diamonds.