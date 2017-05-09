Revealed: UK working from home trends

New study shows

A new survey from Britain’s top-rated hotel chain, Premier Inn has revealed that hotels are the most popular choice when it comes to working remotely (79 per cent).

Following close behind are coffee shops (36 per cent) and libraries (34 per cent).

The survey also looked at what people seek when looking for an alternative working location.

The key components for the perfect remote working location were good Wi-Fi (81 per cent), a quiet and convenient location (64 per cent), access to snacks (43 per cent) and no time limit to the working day (48 per cent), this meaning that hotel guests could work from the comfort of their room at any time of the day.

Ed Fotheringham, head of sales at Premier Inn said: “With over a third of office workers preferring to work from a hotel room or lobby, rather than sitting in a nearby coffee shop or office space, it’s clear that working habits are very much evolving. People are looking to beat weekday rush hours and we have seen a trend for people checking into their hotel rooms earlier than ever before to ensure they can finish off that important pitch or presentation. It is now easier than ever to work remotely, meaning hotel rooms are just as accessible for Britain’s busy workers as their own homes.

“Hotels are the perfect space for people to work as they meet the core needs of people looking to work remotely with free Wi-Fi, quiet working spaces and convenient locations across the UK.”