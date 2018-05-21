Revealed: UK airports with worst delays

Find out here

Luton Airport has topped the list of worst UK airports with flight punctuality, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data today. Gatwick, meanwhile, recorded the second-worst punctuality performance, followed by Jersey and Durham Tees Valley.

Responding to the rankings, a Luton spokeswoman said: “We regret any delay our passengers experience.”

The data from CAA takes into account every scheduled and charter flight from 25 of the UK’s airports in 2017. Cancelled flights are not included.

The top performers were Heathrow - flights were 11 minutes late - Leeds Bradford, Belfast City and London City.

