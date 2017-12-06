Revealed: These are the best places to work for in 2018

Winners announced

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing job sites, has announced the winners of its 10th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, celebrating the Best Places to Work in 2018 across parts of Europe and North America. Unlike any other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, recognising the Best Places to Work across the UK, U.S. (Large and SME), Canada, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the 50 Best Places to Work (recognising employers with 1,000 or more employees. Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year:

The top five UK Best Places to Work in 2018 are:

1. Google (4.5 rating)

2. Anglian Water (4.4 rating)

3. Bromford (4.4 rating)

4. Facebook (4.4 rating)

5. Salesforce (4.4 rating)

“We know today’s job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more. To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards recognise employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they’re determined by those who really know best - the employees,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder.

“Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage. We’re proud to celebrate the 2018 winners as we mark our 10th anniversary of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards.”