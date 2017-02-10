Revealed: These are the best companies to work for in 2017

Take a look

Britain’s top 10 best companies to work for were announced yesterday by the Top Employers Institute.

Asda, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK, PepsiCo UK and Ireland, and Travis Perkins are among the 78 organisations identified.

The annual Top Employers certification process assesses an organisation’s employee offering across nine key areas, including compensation and benefits, talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, and culture.

James Gooding, Director of UK Operations at Top Employers said: “Companies that seek Top Employer Certification all share a common interest – a mindset to ensure actions improve employee offerings and that HR contributes to the business in a positive way. Gaining this deep assessment means they can tell how well they compare with other companies, giving them clear vision to implement new strategies or practices. Their employer brand gains greater awareness, helping them attract talent, retain and engage their people.”

Within the 78 companies receiving well-earned recognition in 2017 are the Top Ten performers: PepsiCo UK & Ireland; Roche Products; CHEP UK Ltd; British American Tobacco UK; Weightmans LLP; CGI UK; Tata Consultancy Services; JT International Business Services; Rider Levett Bucknall UK Ltd; Travis Perkins Plc.