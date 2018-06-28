Revealed: The top 10 most reputable countries in 2018

Reputation Institute (RI), the world’s leading provider of reputation monitoring, measurement, and management services, today announced the company’s annual Country RepTrak rankings.

Based on more than 58,000 individual ratings among the general public across the G8 economies, the study evaluated 55 of the world’s largest countries by GDP during the first quarter of 2018. It captured a measure of emotional connection towards these countries, and how perceptions of reputation drive underlying stakeholder behaviour on key measures such as the willingness to visit, live in, work in, invest in and study in these countries.

The Top 10 most reputable countries in 2018 are:

1. Sweden

2. Finland

3. Switzerland

4. Norway

5. New Zealand

6. Australia

7. Canada

8. Japan

9. Denmark

10. Netherlands