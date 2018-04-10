Revealed: The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap

Take a look

Price comparison site finder.com has released its monthly Cryptocurrency Predictions Survey, on how the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap and three trending coins will perform in 2018.

Out of the 13 coins, finder.com’s 13 panellists predict that Dogecoin (DOGE) will experience the greatest per centage growth by December 31, 2018 (5,838 per cent). DOGE was sitting at $0.003 (£0.0021) per unit on March 27, 2018, and is forecast to reach $0.1938 (£0.14) by the end of the year.

Cardano (ADA) is expected to have the second greatest increase in growth by the end of the year (812 per cent), followed by Ripple (XRP) (526 per cent).

Despite this growth, bitcoin (BTC) is still expected to reign as the highest value per unit, predicted to hit $9,100 (£6,464) by May 1, 2018, and reaching $21,485 (£15,261) by December 31, 2018.

Although presently a bearish market, April is the second consecutive month that panellists have predicted no drops in value for these coins by the end of 2018, signalling optimism for future growth.

Comparing the forecast market capitalisations for bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum (ETH) – the only three of the 13 coins with reported number of coins available – Ethereum (ETH) is predicted to see the highest growth by the end of the year (234 per cent). This was more than double that of Bitcoin (BTC) with a 114 per cent forecast increase, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) at 40 per cent.

Jon Ostler, UK CEO at finder.com said, “While the downward trend has continued over the past month for many coins, our panel remains bullish in a presently bearish market, signalling optimism for future growth. This is the second consecutive month where panellists are expecting no drop in value for any of the included coins by the end of 2018. While Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) are expected to see greater percentage growth than bitcoin (BTC) this year, BTC is still forecast by our panel to reach the highest value of the 13 coins, at $21,485 (£15,261) by December 31. Before considering purchasing cryptocurrency, it’s crucial to understand that the market is incredibly volatile and will continue to represent high risk. It’s important to do your research, seek professional advice and compare your options before taking the leap into the market.”