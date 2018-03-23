Revealed: The richest Asians in the UK

Take a look

The Hinduja brothers have been named the richest Asians in the UK by the annual Asian Business Awards.

The Hinduja family have secured their position once again at the top of the list, completing an amazing five-year run at the top, ahead of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

The Asian Rich List shows the combined overall net worth of the featured 101 UK-based millionaires has topped the £80.2bn mark, (an increase of just under £11bn since last year), with the top 10 being valued at a total of £54.25bn and representing 68 per cent of the total figure.

While economic growth in the western worldwide has been sluggish, the Hindujas have had a robust 2017, adding a further £3bn to their total net worth, taking them to an astounding total net worth of £22bn.

The Hindujas trading empire is spread over five continents and run by four brothers and their children - a testament to their incredibly strong family values. The group has what GP Hinduja likes to call 10 ‘verticals’, spanning a variety of sectors and allowing true diversification.

GP Hinduja, co-chair of the group explains how the Hindujas, a remarkably united family, pass on their legacy and maintain their competitive edge: “Each member of the younger generation has been given one vertical - the policy of the group is everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone. The third generation has turned out more intelligent, smarter and more capable than any of us.”



This year’s Top 10 wealthiest Asians are:

1 GP and SP Hinduja £ 22bn

2 Lakshmi Mittal £ 14bn

3 Sir Prakash Lohia £ 5.1bn

4 Sir Anwar Pervez £ 2.35bn

5 Simon, Bobby & Robin Arora £ 2.3bn

5 Anil Agarwal £ 2.3 billion £ 2.2bn

7 Cyrus & Priya Vandrevala £ 2.1bn

8 Jasminder Singh £ 1.5bn

9 Rajesh Ram Satiija £ 1.3bn

9 Zuber & Mohsin Issa £ 1.3bn