Revealed: Best places to work for in the UK

Take a look

Transport for London (TfL) is the best company in the UK to work for if you want a good work/life balance, according to new research from the world’s largest job site Indeed.

Bosses at TfL are clearly on the right track as employees enjoy far more than just their pay packet, praising the company for its considerate approach to its staff.

A good work/life balance incorporates aspects such as good holiday allocation, sympathetic working hours and the ability to leave work at the office, reinforcing recent data that revealed that almost 90% of Brits do not regard salary as the most important factor in their job1.

TfL is responsible for managing the city’s red route strategic roads and running most of London’s public transport services, including the London Underground, London Buses, the Docklands Light Railway, London Overground, TfL Rail, London Trams, London River Services, London Dial-a-Ride, Victoria Coach Station, Santander Cycles and the Emirates Air Line. The Elizabeth line launches in December 2018 when the central tunnels under London open.

The company employs around 27,000 staff but indications from this research are that, despite its size, it retains a positive ‘staff first’ mentality - and does so better than anyone else in the UK.

Elsewhere, the world’s most valuable company, Apple, sits in third place - the highest of any private sector organisation - just behind the University of Leeds.

The tech giant is one of the most recognisable brands in the world and employs more than 1,400 staff in Britain, with plans to relocate its UK team to a brand new headquarters at Battersea Power Station from 2021.

The vast majority of the top 15 - including the top two - are British organisations, with Marmite owner Unilever showing that more employees love working for the consumer goods company than hate it as it secures fourth place.

There are also strong performances from tuition network Kumon (fifth), the University of Greenwich (sixth) and perennial employees’ favourite John Lewis (seventh), with Thomson Reuters sitting in eleventh place, behind the likes of Jobcentre Plus, GlaxoSmithKline and American Express.