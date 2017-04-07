Revealed: Best places to find a job in the UK
Liverpool has the highest number of job vacancies in the UK, according to a new study.
“With many cities and industries experiencing positive growth last month, it’s clear that the job market is staying strong, and this is particularly important now Brexit negotiations are officially under way,” said Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, which has more than 4m monthly job seekers on its boards.
“There is definitely cause for concern in some of the UK’s core sectors. In particular, the application to job ratios in the agriculture, engineering and social care industries have seen the biggest dips and this could largely be attributed to ongoing uncertainty around Article 50,” said Biggins.
Monthly job vacancy growth in UK cities
Liverpool (+19.9 per cent)
Brighton (18.8 per cent)
Birmingham (14.8 per cent)
Sheffield (13.7 per cent)
Leeds (13 per cent)
Manchester (12.8 per cent)
Bristol (12.5 per cent)
London (12 per cent)
Glasgow (11.2 per cent)
Cardiff (11 per cent)