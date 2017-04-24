Revealed: 39 Guinness World Records made at the London Marathon

Take a look

Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievement, can confirm thirty nine official Guinness World Records titles were broken at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon from 73 listed attempts. The fastest time of all records was Joe Spraggins of Southfields, London,who came in at an almost elite time of 2:42:24 to achieve the record for the Fastest marathon dressed as a swimmer.

Other spectacular Guinness World Records titles achieved on the day included:

· FASTEST MARATHON IN A TWO-PERSON COSTUME – A JAMAICAN BOBSLED

· FASTEST MARATHON IN A HELICOPTER COSTUME

· FASTEST MARATHON DRESS AS A TOILET ROLL

· FASTEST MARATHON WEARING WELLINGTON BOOTS

On the Finish Line to verify all new world records set was official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Christopher Lynch, who said: “The Finish Line at the London Marathon is an incredible place to spend an afternoon – the outpouring of emotion from runners and spectators alike is heart-warming. It was a huge privilege to award so many new Guinness World Records titles today, the icing on the cake for the most determined and creative fun-runners. They’ve all raising significant funds for their chosen charities and they’ve earned a place in the records books – all in the London sunshine.”

The full list of new Guinness World Records title holders are listed below:

1. Joe Spraggins, Fastest marathon dressed as a swimmer – 2:42:24

2. Ashley Payne, Fastest marathon dressed as an elf – 2:58.:26

3. Gary McNamara, Fastest marathon dressed as a fast food item – 2:59:35

4. Paul Richards, Fastest Marathon dressed as a Viking – 3:03:16

5. Malcom Treby, Fastest marathon dressed as a monk – 3:03:31

6. Evan Williams, Graham O’Loughlin and Ian Williams, Fastest marathon in a three person costume (Fish in the sea) – 3:13:09

7. Simon Couchman, Fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean – 3:13:18

8. Rebecca Cesar de Sa, Fastest marathon in film character costume (female) – 3:16:19 (Wonder Woman)

9. Laurence Morgan, Fastest marathon in a full-body animal costume – 3:16:27

10. Daniel Jordan, Fastest marathon dressed as a nun – 3:17:12

11. Damian Thacker, Fastest marathon wearing wellington boots – 3:21:27

12. Max Livingstone – Learmonth, Fastest marathon dressed as a Bishop – 3:21:32

13. Sarah Dudgeon, Fastest marathon dressed as a monk (female) – 3:21:33

14. Terry Midgley, Fastest marathon dressed as a chef – 3:22:27

15. Philip Powell, Fastest marathon dressed as a Mr. Potato Head – 3:24:19

16. Rebecca Vincent, Fastest marathon dressed as a cartoon character (female) – 3:24:28 (Mini Mouse)

17. Nicola Nuttall, Fastest marathon dressed as a witch (female) – 3:26:13

18. Victoria Carter, Fastest marathon dressed as a nun (female) – 3:26:53

19. Kevin Day, Fastest marathon dressed as a French Maid – 3:26:43

20. Alex Smith and Chris Stone – Fastest Marathon in a two-person costume (Jamaican Bobsled) – 3:33:22

21. Lorna Pursglove, Fastest marathon dressed as a fruit (female) (Chilli Pepper) – 3:41:25

22. David Smith, Fastest marathon in a sleeping bag – 3:44:01

23. Julia Mitchelmore, Fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader (female) – 3:46:55

24. Cat Dascendis, Fastest marathon female dressed as a gingerbread girl – 3:46:55

25. Mark Conlin, Fastest marathon dressed as a medical instrument (Insulin pump) – 3:48:09

26. Gemma Stevens, Fastest marathon dressed in a full body dinosaur outfit (female) – 3:57:46

27. Kou Tseng, Fastest marathon dressed as a padlock – 3:59:40

28. Warren Edwicker, Fastest marathon dressed as a telephone box – 4:07:57

29. Alice Gerlach, Fastest marathon dressed as a television character (female) – 4:13:39 (Banana Man)

30. Michael Law, Fastest marathon dressed as a star – 4:20:07

31. Jayne Moreton, Fastest marathon dressed as a dragon (female) – 4:32:54

32. Tom Langdown, Fastest marathon wearing chainmail (upper body) – 4:50:16

33. Susan Ridgeon, Fastest Marathon in a Toilet Roll Costume (Female) – 4:54:00

34. Thomas Bolton, Fastest marathon dressed as a car (Del Boy’s Yellow Robin Reliant) – 4:55:.09

35. Jeremy Allinson, Fastest marathon dressed as a Star Wars character (Storm Trooper) – 4:59:12

36. Paul Cousins, Fastest marathon dressed as a three dimensional aircraft (Helicopter) – 5:03:15

37. Ben Blowes, Fastest marathon carrying a household appliance (white goods – Tumble drier) – 5:58:37

38. David Hepburn, Meg Walker, Ceyhun Jay Uzun, Andy Sharpe & Holly Bishop, Fastest marathon in a five-person costume (Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine) – 6:17:26

39. Marc Jenner, Fastest marathon carrying a 100 lb pack – 6:47:03