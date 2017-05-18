Retail sales boosted by warm weather

These are the figures

Retails sales in April managed to jump 2.3 per cent from the previous month and four per cent compared with April last year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the hike was thanks to Easter falling later in the year.

According to retailers the jump was also helped by warmer weather.

David Cheetham, chief markets analyst at XTB, said: “The retail sales figure itself was the best since the start of 2016 and will go some way to allay the fears of a slowdown in consumer spending following last month’s sharp drop.”

The value of the pound rose after the news reaching $1.3. This is the highest level since 29 September.