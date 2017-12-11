Record November for Gatwick as Asia connections soar

Record November as 2.9million passengers travelled through Gatwick

London Gatwick has achieved its busiest-ever November as 2.9 million passengers travelled through the airport last month, bringing Gatwick to 45.5 million annual passengers.

Long-haul routes continue their significant growth at Gatwick, growing +12.1 per cent in November, driving a +25.6 per cent cargo increase from the increased belly hold capacity in the aircraft serving these connections.

The airport’s Asia connections proved particularly popular in November with passengers to Hong Kong +75 per cent and Tianjin +46.1 per cent.

Gatwick’s regional connectivity also continues to perform strongly with passengers to the Isle of Man, Glasgow and Guernsey +12.9 per cent, +11 per cent and +6.8 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, St Lucia +85.8%, Mauritius +55 per cent and Liberia, Costa Rica +47% were the winter sun destinations experiencing the fastest passenger growth in the month.

November also marked the first anniversary of the Gatwick Foundation Fund which annually distributes £300,000 to deserving projects across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

To date, 80 organisations and more than 46,000 people have benefited from the grants and reported improvements in the services they provide, which cover four main areas: Employment, training and skills; Families; Widening horizons and Elderly people.