Reckitt Benckiser set to review food business

What does the firm have planned?

The consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has made plans to review its food business, the move could lead to it being sold off.

The unit includes products such as French’s mustard and other sauces, the firm said it’s considering “all options”.

The company said in a statement: “French’s Food is a truly fantastic business with great brands, people and a history of outperformance.”

“It is nevertheless non core to RB. We have therefore decided to initiate a strategic review of food where we will explore all options for this great business.”

The food division of the business saw huge sales last year, it managed to rake in more than £400m.