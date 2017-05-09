RBS axes hundreds of tech jobs

This is what RBS said

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is cutting nearly 250 jobs. This comes as part of an overhaul plan of its back-office operations.

The bank has said 92 staff will be affected by the move and a total of 154 contractor roles will be lost later on in the year.

It’s understood that most of these roles are to with technology and are based in London.

Unite union has claimed that as many as 334 jobs were being cut and that more roles were being moved to India.

National officer Rob MacGregor said: “Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country.

“It is wholly inappropriate and unjustified for these technology roles to be sent offshore.”

RBS declined to comment on Unite’s offshore claims but a spokesman said: “As RBS moves towards becoming a simpler, smaller UK-focused bank, we’re continuing to restructure our back-office support and reducing its size so it’s a better fit for our business.

“Unfortunately, these changes will result in the net reduction of 92 roles.

“We understand this will be difficult news for staff and we will be offering support to those affected, including redeploying people in to other roles where we can.”