RBS and Natwest to shut 158 branches

RBS and Natwest have made the decision to shut 158 branches, this also means hundreds of jobs will be lost.

RBS blamed a “dramatic shift” in banking, since 2010 its branch transactions have been falling by 43 per cent.

Online and mobile transactions have increased by a massive 400 per cent.

Around a total of 770 staff members will be affected by this, 30 RBS banks will close and Natwest will shut 128 branches. Despite this hundreds of workers will be moved.

An RBS spokesman said: “We interact with our customers over 20 times more through digital channels than physical ones. As customers change the way they bank with us, we must change the way we serve them,”

“The role of the branch is fast moving to a centre for advice, away from basic transactions. While the branch will still be a core part of our offering to customers, inevitably some branches will have to close.”

