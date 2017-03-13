Rare £5 note sold for £60,000 on eBay

Do you own a rare £5 note?

A polymer £5 note was sold on eBay for more than £60,000, this is due to a “rare” serial number found on the currency.

The note has the serial code AA01 444444.

The first four characters mean it’s from the very first batch of notes, many of these were sold by the Bank of England in a charity auction back in October.

Many currency collectors have been willing to pay large sums of money for the notes as it’s thought they could be worth much more in the future.

As well as this there are only two notes remaining with an engraving of Jane Austen, the design was created by Graham Short. These notes are worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The old £5 note will no longer be legal tender on May 5.

