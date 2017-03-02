Quorn recalls mince product

Take a look…

Quorn Foods has made the decision recall 12,000 packets of its meat-free mince over concerns they may contain small pieces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency have said customers should not eat the product due to the increased risk.

The recall only affects packets which were bought from Tesco stores, it does not include any goods which were bought before 27 February 2017.

The mince comes in 300g of packets and has a best before date of 31 August 2018, its batch code is 136331.

Quorn has said this is a precautionary measure due to an “isolated production issue.”

Other Quorn products have not been affected and customers are being advised to return to Tesco to get a full refund.