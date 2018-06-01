Quality family time is on the decline

New poll reveals

A nationwide survey has revealed the average parent spends just one to two hours of quality time a day with their child.

And according to the survey more than half stated that this has decreased compared to last year due to work commitments.

40.2% of the parents asked said that they only spend one to two hours of quality time with their children and that the majority of this is at the weekend.

The poll was run by leading Duchenne charity, Harrison’s Fund, as part of its ‘Harrison’s Brunch’ campaign so it could highlight the lack of time parents today feel they have to spend with their child – something families battling Duchenne are acutely aware of due to the fatal progression of the condition.

Harrison’s Brunch happens each June and encourages people across the country to host fundraising brunches. All money raised will go towards Harrison’s Fund, a charity named after 11 year old Harrison Smith from Surrey who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a fatal genetic condition which affects the muscles, causing muscle weakness. Harrison’s Fund’s goal is to get as much money as possible into the hands of the world’s best researchers, who are working to find a cure for Duchenne. The charity is currently funding 16 research projects in the US and the UK.

Alex Smith founder of the charity and dad to Harrison said: “The survey was just a bit of fun so we could draw attention to a much more serious cause. At Harrison’s Fund, our motto is ‘Make Time’ as we believe making time to spend time with your family is one of the most important things you can do.

“Unfortunately, families battling Duchenne are acutely aware of time and their lack of it due to the fatal progression of Duchenne which robs children of becoming the strong grown-ups they are meant to be. That’s why this June we want everyone to take some time out together and host a brunch with your friends and family to raise money to help us fund potentially lifesaving treatments with all those with Duchenne.”