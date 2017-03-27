Qatar in £5bn UK investment

What does this mean?

Qatar has announced £5bn of investment it will be putting into transport, property and digital technology.

It said it remains positive about the future of the British economy.

Qatar has already invested a massive £40bn into the UK economy, it also owns Harrods and has a 95 per cent stake in the Shard in London.

It has also bought the Olympic Village.

Ali Shareef al Emadi, the country’s finance minister, told the BBC: “Currently the UK is our first investment destination and it is the largest investment destination for Qatari investors, both public and private,”

“We have more than £35bn to £40bn of investments already in the UK.”

“We’re announcing an additional £5bn of investment in the next three to five years.”

“Mainly this investment will focus on infrastructure sectors, technology, energy and real estate.”