PwC invests in healthcare technology startup Perfect Ward

PwC has today [12 July 18] announced their investment in the health technology business that has developed Perfect Ward, an online inspection tool aimed at improving quality in healthcare organisations and systems. The investment demonstrates PwC’s commitment to supporting organisations to create safe, high quality, sustainable healthcare through technology. The work will be supported by the latest senior advisor to join PwC, and former Chief Hospital Inspector, Sir Mike Richards.



Perfect Ward typically halves the time it takes to do a manual audit and as soon an inspection is completed, the results are immediately available for everyone to see. Live, transparent reporting enables front-line clinical staff to make improvements straight away. This has a significant impact on the way audit is viewed by clinical staff: it empowers them so that they are an active part of continual quality improvement.



Perfect Ward has a big impact on quality, patient experience and allows staff, particularly nurses, to spend more time with patients and less time on administration. This can drive improvements in the quality of care that patients receive and therefore health outcomes. Trusts, such as the King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Humber NHS Foundation Trust, are already reporting that Perfect Ward has been key to changing behaviours and has revolutionised their care audits giving them access to instantaneous information.

Announcing the investment, Quentin Cole, Government and Healthcare leader, PwC said: “We are delighted to support the Perfect Ward business in taking their product out more widely to the health and social care sector in the UK as well as internationally, where we know the appetite for digital solutions that ensure greater quality and efficiency is enormous.





“Nurses often bear the burden of monitoring quality – and with little spare time on their hands, writing up inspections and reporting consumes valuable time that could be spent delivering patient care. We know from our experience of working with hospitals and health and social care systems, how vital it is for organisations to find easy and simple systems which enhance quality, safety and reliability, without creating extra burdens for staff or increasing staffing levels.”