PwC adds 52 new partners

New promotions announced

PwC UK has promoted 31 new equity partners, with effect from 1st July 2017, in addition to the 21 new equity partners recruited externally during the last 12 months. The majority of the new partners are in priority growth areas, including technology, deals and private business.

A total of 27 per cent of the new partners are female, and 40% of PwC’s 134 new director promotions are women, as the firm continues to invest in its pipeline of senior female leaders.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC, said: “These partner promotions reflect our continued investment across the UK for the long-term success of our clients, our business and the wider economy. We remain focussed on maintaining a diverse and inclusive partnership that represents a broad range of skills, backgrounds and experience, and reflects our clients’ changing needs.

“Alongside the investment in our partners, we remain committed to developing the next generation of business leaders. We are looking to recruit over 1,200 graduates and 140 apprentices this year and have created new routes into our profession to continue to remove any barriers to success.”

Laura Hinton, head of people at PwC, said: “I’m delighted to see such a strong group of partners coming through this year, bringing with them a diverse range of skills that reflect the wide range of talent we have across the UK.

“We are committed to making PwC a place where anyone can succeed, regardless of background, gender or race. While we have made good progress, we’re not shifting the dial as fast as we would like to. Creating a truly diverse workforce at all levels requires commitment, action and a laser-like focus, which we will prioritise in order to deliver our diversity targets by 2020.”

PwC is the largest private sector employer and first professional services firm to report its gender pay gap under the government’s new guidelines and is ranked 7th in the UK’s first-ever Social Mobility Employer Index of employers, published in June.

Last month (June), PwC announced it has created an innovative new fully-funded technology degree apprenticeship in partnership with the Universities of Birmingham and Leeds to give more young people from a broader range of backgrounds the opportunity to get into a career in technology and to help grow the UK’s next generation of technology talent.