Pure Gym reaches 1 million members and announces opening of 200th gym in the UK

UK’s leading gym operator strengthens market position and continues to widen access to fitness

Pure Gym today announced that it has reached 1 million members, giving more people than ever access to affordable, flexible and high-quality gym facilities.

This historic milestone demonstrates the popularity of Pure Gym’s flexible, no-contract strategy and continued success in widening access to fitness, with over a third of Pure Gym members never holding a gym membership before. Pure Gym continues to appeal to people across the country with 22 per cent growth in members since the start of 2017.

2017 also saw another year of significant site expansion for Pure Gym, with the company opening 20 new gyms last year. In 2018, Pure Gym has already opened seven new clubs and will open its 200th gym in the UK in Brighton in March. The latest site will provide flexible, no-contract access, state-of-the-art equipment and more than 50 weekly group classes from £14.99 per month.

Today’s announcement comes as participation in exercise across the UK continues to grow and the benefits of exercising for physical health and wellbeing are increasingly recognised. Since 2012, UK gym membership has grown from 7.6 million to over 9.7 million, with low-cost gyms leading the way, and Pure Gym accounting for 36 per cent of total growth.

Humphrey Cobbold, Chief Executive of Pure Gym, said: “This is a remarkable milestone for a company that is only eight years old. Pure Gym is not only the largest gym company in the UK but is also operating at a scale never achieved in the history of UK gym provision. We remain committed to making gym membership a possibility for everyone across the country whatever their ability or aspiration and are excited by the opportunity we have.”

Sir Chris Hoy, six times Olympic Champion and Pure Gym Ambassador, said: “Over the last few years, Pure Gym has been pivotal in widening gym access in the UK, giving people who have previously never had the opportunity to join a local gym, access to affordable and high-quality facilities round the clock. Our facilities are high quality and fantastic value for money, offering people of all abilities all they could possibly want in a gym facility.”