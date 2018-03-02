Profits soar for London Stock Exchange Group

FTSE 100 firm making ‘good progress’ on recruitment of new CEO

The London Stock Exchange Group today reported a 47 per cent rise in full-year operating profit after its LCH — majority owned by LSE — posted record volumes across multiple clearing services.

The FTSE 100 firm said that operating profit for last year rose to £626m, while total income rose 18 per cent to £1.96bn. It will pay a dividend of 51.6p a share for 2017 after its adjusted operating profit climbed to £812m.

Interim chief David Warren said: “The group is strategically, operationally and financially well positioned to capitalise on a range of opportunities ahead and to enhance shareholder returns.

“Our Open Access approach in partnership with customers will enable us to benefit from MiFID II and to adapt to an evolving regulatory and macroeconomic environment.”

On its search for a new boss, LSE said it is making “good progress on recruitment of new CEO with a strong field of high quality candidates.” Xavier Rolet had stepped down as CEO last year.