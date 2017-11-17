Private equity giant snaps up Burger King’s UK franchise

Here’s what you need to know

European private equity firm Bridgepoint has reached an agreement with Burger King Europe GmbH, an affiliate of Restaurant Brands International Inc, to become the UK master franchisee of Burger King, with exclusive rights to the brand in the UK.

It will also acquire Caspian UK Group, one of the UK’s largest Burger King franchisees with 74 restaurants across the country.

The new entity will be chaired by Martin Robinson (chairman of Casual Dining Group and formerly chairman of Centre Parcs and Wagamama) with the aim to reinvigorate Burger King in the UK and grow the acquired portfolio of restaurants.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.