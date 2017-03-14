Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is inspiring a new wave of law students

Study finds

TV shows such as Suits and their lead characters Rachel Zane and Mike Ross are inspiring a new generation of job seekers, according to new research.

A survey of 2,012 British adults published in the Careers on the Box report by Fletchers Solicitors has revealed that millennials are shunning careers advisors in favour of their TV sets, with 35 per cent of those aged 18-30 confessing to taking inspiration for their career path from their favourite TV shows and box sets.

Almost two in three (62 per cent) have researched a job or career path they have seen on TV or films, while more than one in four (27 per cent), have considered starting a business as a result of watching a TV show or film.

The TV stars that are inspiring Brit’s career choices the most include the business powerhouse that is the Dragons Den panel (14 per cent), and rockstar turned physicist Professor Brian Cox (17 per cent).

US legal show Suits, and its star Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, (current beau of Prince Harry) also featured among the top ten TV stars that are inspiring job choices the most.

Applications for law degrees among women have increased 20 per cent over the past five years according to the latest UCAS figures*, further proof that our best-loved series and characters are shaping our choice of job.

However, for 38 per cent, the reality of working life differed from the silver screen, as they felt the television made their job look better than it is.

Ed Fletcher, CEO of Fletchers Solicitors, said: “The impact of TV role models shouldn’t be underestimated, we have seen in previous years how shows such as CSI have lead to a surge in forensic science course applications, and it seems that it is now the turn of the law and business professions to benefit from an influx in interest and applicants.

“Growing up I was fascinated by those TV lawyers who fought against the odds to secure justice for their clients, and that still affects how I see my job today. It also suggests that TV production companies could have a role to play in helping inspire people into professions where there is going to be most need in 10 or 20 years’ time. With that in mind, perhaps we need shows that popularise engineers or mathematicians to help shape future generations.”