Prime Minister endorses financial services diversity efforts

Diverse City, the initiative created to raise funds for initiatives to widen access to careers in the savings and investment industry, is pleased to announce the full support of the Prime Minister ahead of its first gala dinner.

The raised funds will support the Social Mobility Foundation and other charities helping create greater access to careers across the savings and investment industry, and will also go to support charities let down by the now defunct President’s Club dinners.

The first Diverse City dinner takes place at the RHS Chelsea Flower show on the 21st May, sponsored by M&G Investments. Speakers will include the Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Dame Helena Morrissey, DBE Chair of Diversity Project, and Anne Richards CVO CBE, the chief executive of M&G. The initiative has been praised as it showcases support from financial services to progress towards an inclusive culture.

The Rt Hon. Theresa May MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said:

“I am delighted to support the ‘Diverse City’ initiative. It is a wonderful way to showcase the tangible support from the financial sector towards a diverse workforce across the entire UK. This is exactly the kind of partnership between business and communities everyone wants to see and I am very keen we support this work.”

Helena Morrissey DBE, Chair of the Diversity Project, commented:

“There has been a fantastic response from the investments industry to the idea of holding very different dinners to the infamous President’s Club. There is both interest and enthusiasm to provide more resources for initiatives to promote a truly diverse and inclusive industry, which will in turn help our clients, members, employers and shareholders.

“As we work towards the Diversity Project’s goal of raising £2m to support charities affected by revelations following The President’s Club dinner, we welcome and thank the support of the Prime Minister.”