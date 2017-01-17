Premier League clubs have the slowest broadband

Take a look at the table…

According to new research, Premier League clubs have the worst broadband connections out of the entire Football League.

Broadband connectivity research was done by Gradwell Communications, it examined the speeds of the areas each 92 stadia sit within.

Using both download and upload speeds Gradwell ranked the clubs in order of connection speeds.

MK Dons are currently in the third tier of English football but they came out on top for the best broadband speeds.

MK Dons stadium sits in a broadband hotspot with connections 14 times faster than the second richest club in the world, Manchester United.

Commenting on the findings, Nick Thompson, CEO of Gradwell Communications, said: “It’s shocking to see Premier League stadiums perform so poorly in respects of broadband connections. Goliaths like Arsenal and Manchester United are some way behind the likes of Morecambe and Grimsby.”

“Our findings show that while BT is spending billions on the rights to broadcast they’re spending pennies on the broadband infrastructure around football stadiums.”

