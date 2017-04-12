PR boss at Uber quits

This is what she said

Uber’s head of communications is the latest executive to quit the ride-sharing firm.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick confirmed Rachel Whetstone’s departure on Tuesday in an email which was sent to all its staff.

No reason has been given as to why she has left the firm, Whetstone has been with the company since 2015, she left her position at Google.

In a leaving statement, she said: “I am incredibly proud of the team we have built,”

“Just as when I left Google, a strong and brilliant woman will be taking my place. I joined Uber because I love the product - and that love is as strong today as it was when I booked my very first ride six years ago.”

Jill Hazelbaker will take over from Whetstone’s role, she had deputised for her. It’s not yet known whether her move into the new job will be immediate.

Kalanick said in an email: “Rachel was way ahead of the game when it came to many of the changes we needed to make as a company to ensure our future success - from promoting cross-functional teamwork to improving diversity and inclusion.”

